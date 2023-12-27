The Trick To The Crispiest Homemade Popcorn Is Simply Using More Oil

If your popcorn always turns out soft and chewy no matter how quickly you take the lid off the pot to release the steam, we've got a trick to guarantee that your next batch of this classic snack is super crunchy. To make the crispiest homemade popcorn ever, you need to use more oil to repel the steam and encourage an even pop. The average popcorn recipe calls for a minimal amount of oil — a couple of tablespoons or so to lightly coat the base of the pot — or a small knob of ghee with a higher smoke point than regular butter, which can easily burn and imbue the popcorn with an acrid smell. Though this technique provides enough fat for the kernels to pop, it doesn't always result in popcorn with an extra crispy exterior that has that moreish crunchy quality.

Adding a bigger glug of oil to your pot will elevate your popcorn game to a superior level of crunch without leaving a greasy residue on your fingers. The extra oil repels the moisture in the kernels when they pop, which prevents them from becoming chewy and soft in the steam that's been created in the pot. Furthermore, cooking oil is the perfect medium for heat transfer — it distributes the heat evenly in the pot, resulting in kernels that open up at the same rate, and have a uniform, creamy color, instead of blackened edges once popped.