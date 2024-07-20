Bubble Sugar Is The Decadent Garnish Your Dessert Needs

Have you ever gazed through the window of a patisserie, or watched a reality show involving brilliant pastry chefs, and wished you could whip up something even half as impressive? The decorations and garnishes of those professionally crafted pastries turn scrumptious treats into works of art, and it's hard to resist daydreaming that you could wow your family and friends with your own sweet masterpieces. The good news is, you can. Bubble sugar is a dessert garnish that looks like something from a Michelin-starred kitchen — and yet, it's so easy to make. The recipe calls for just a few ingredients, and anyone can do this at home (although, you don't have to tell anyone that when they're oohing and aahing over your creations).

To make bubble sugar, gather ¾ sugar along with a ½ cup of water and 1½ tablespoons of corn syrup. You also need 2 tablespoons of alcohol, but this ingredient is flexible. You can use different types of alcohol which can have a subtle impact on flavor — clear alcohols like rum or gin are standard, but you can mix in liqueurs to match the dessert you're decorating. Or, if you don't want to incorporate any booze, you can use an alcohol-based extract. That's simpler than it might sound — the vanilla extract in your pantry has a significant percentage of alcohol. You will also need a candy thermometer, a small saucepan, a baking sheet, parchment paper, and food coloring if you want to add different hues.