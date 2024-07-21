This Is The Best Beer To Pair With Pulled Pork

You might think any old cold beer is going to pair well with some hot, smoky pulled pork, and you'd be right, sort of. But we're not settling for what's good; we want what's best. Cracking open a can of cheap lager after you take a bite of a pulled pork sandwich is going to help you wash it down, and that's about it. What we're going for is something that will make the pig that you spent hours cooking feel special. The best beer and sandwich pairings are just as much of an art form as wine and cheese or any other fancier, more respectable meal — because fancy doesn't matter with pairings, what matters is deliciousness. Really thinking about what you're drinking with your pork is worth it because the answer may end up surprising you. A crisp pilsner will cleanse the palate and cut the fat, but a hearty dark beer like porter or stout is pulled pork's best companion.

When you have a smoky pulled pork sandwich in front of you, loaded with sauce and crunchy coleslaw, a porter or stout will have the complexity to match it at every turn. These brews have a lot more tasting notes than lighter beers, with sweetness, nuttiness, and a hearty richness that will pair with all the flavors in an equally complex pulled pork BBQ sauce. The charred flavors of roasted malt in those dark beers bring out the same notes in the pork.