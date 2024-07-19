The Ultimate Beer Pairing For Salt And Vinegar Chips

Any bag of chips is virtually irresistible, but if they have salt and vinegar flavor, it's game over. Something about the combination of saltiness and tanginess lights up your tongue and is only made better by the satisfying crunch you hear every time you bite into one — which all of the best salt and vinegar chips do. Sat down on the couch to watch the game or served at a backyard cookout, the only thing that could make them better is a nice, refreshing beer. Not just any beer, however; the ultimate one: A hazy IPA.

According to Chef Jessie Massie, the Executive Chef at the Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. Taproom in Mills River, NC., when it comes to pairing the bold flavor of salt and vinegar chips with a beer, you want to aim for something that will provide an opposing flavor. She told Tasting Table, "Salt and Vinegar chips need to be balanced by a counter flavor, because it's usually a relatively intense flavor on the palette, which is part of the appeal. I recommend something juicy with a slight but very approachable bitterness." That, of course, would be a hazy IPA.

Getting specific, Massie recommends Sierra Nevada's own Hazy Little Thing IPA, but it's certainly not the only one that will pair well with your favorite chips. Choosing a good beer can be more complicated than you'd think, however, so let's break it down some more.