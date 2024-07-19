Reinvent Your Pork Burgers With Banh Mi-Inspired Toppings

It's a shame pork burgers don't get the love they deserve as an alternative to the usual beef burger. Sure, the ground pork patties you find in the supermarket tend to have less fat in them than the ones made with ground beef, leading to burgers that don't have that juicy meatiness you've come to love. However, just adding bacon to pork burgers will give them more flavor. You can also look at an unexpected source of inspiration to give them a delicious twist.

Bánh mì is the Vietnamese sandwich that combines the Southeast Asian country's culture with French influences. Its use of cold cuts, fresh and pickled vegetables, pâté, spread, and condiments gives it a wonderful medley of flavors and textures that's refreshing to the palate. Use the same idea when constructing your pork burgers and use toppings that'll turn them into something you'll crave for again and again.

Start with the component that will take a couple of hours to prepare. Vietnamese pickles or đồ chua are key in giving bánh mì its refreshing tang and crunch, and they'll do the same for pork burger. Slice daikon and carrots into matchstick strips that are three inches long and about ⅛- to ¼-inch thick then salt them to draw out their moisture and make them crispy. After an hour, soak them in a pickling solution of water, vinegar, and sugar at room temperature. Within two hours, they'll be ready to be added to your pork burger.