Bacon Is The Key To Flavorful And Juicy Pork Burgers

When it comes to alternative burgers, we get turkey, bison, or even salmon, so where is the love for pork burgers? Ground pork is plenty affordable, has a nice meaty flavor, and is pretty easy to find at almost any grocery store. It pairs with just as many flavors as beef or bison does, with mustard, pickles, barbecue sauce, etc. all working great.

As a way to mix up a homemade burger, it's an option that's genuinely underrated. You can make a pork burger with straight-up ground pork, just like beef, but there is one thing that you'll need to make the best version possible. And like so many other best versions of different recipes, that thing is bacon.

The one small issue with ground pork is that it can be pretty lean. With ground beef, enough demand is there that grocery stores will usually stock a variety of different fat levels: You can go with super lean 93/7, get the generally preferred and well-balanced 80/20, and sometimes go all the way with a rich 70/30, but ground pork gets fewer options and tends to be limited to leaner mixes. That relative lack of fat means less juicy, less tasty burgers, which nobody likes and which pork doesn't deserve. That's where bacon comes to the rescue. It's not just full of smoky, rich flavor, it's going to help keep your pork burgers from drying out.