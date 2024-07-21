Carbonation Is Your Secret Weapon For Perfectly Crispy Fried Chicken

In our endeavor to achieve perfectly crunchy chicken, we've presented the idea of using an ice water bath, proposed self-rising flour, and even suggested a baking soda hack. These are all effective methods in their own right, but we've barely scratched the surface — not without exploring the myriad of other techniques that exist, and certainly not without putting the power of carbonation on the map.

In the case of fried chicken, carbonation involves adding a carbonated drink to your batter to lighten its texture. Examples of carbonated beverages that work are club soda, soda water, and seltzer water. Although also carbonated, not many fried chicken recipes use heavily flavored soft drinks in the batter or soda beverages that contain lots of sugar, like Coke or Sprite. We think perhaps the flavors would overpower those of the fried chicken, and even leave a dark char since heat reacts with sugar to cause browning.

Beer, on the other hand, is perfectly fine, but there's only one rule to follow: the fizzier, the better. You'll need that army of bubbles to lift the batter as it cooks and give your fried chicken a delightfully puffy texture. Keep in mind that colder drinks are more fizzy. Thus, a cold club soda works double time as it also shocks the frying oil. The impact of cold batter and hot oil lets out more steam, meaning more water escapes, and in a matter of mere seconds, you'll earn yourself the crispiest coating on your fried chicken.