Give Rum Cocktails A Deeper Flavor With A Unique Type Of Sugar
When describing the flavor of rum, especially dark, aged expressions, a common consensus among the experts is that it offers notes of molasses. And that should be obvious since molasses is one of the main ingredients from which the popular spirit is distilled (the other one being sugarcane juice). Therefore, it would make sense to use a darker, deeper flavored sugar when mixing rum cocktails. Next time you whip up a batch of mojitos or a nice Caribbean-style rum punch, consider swapping the regular sugar in your recipe for muscovado sugar.
This lesser-known sweetener is one of the most unrefined sugars out there, acquiring its deep brown color and moist, crumbly texture from its high content of molasses. Muscovado is made by evaporating sugar cane juice but leaving varying amounts of molasses in the final product, depending on whether it's labeled as light or dark muscovado. The flavor is therefore more complex, with notes of toffee and caramel. It is widely used in baking, confectionary, and even to add another layer of flavor to a barbecue sauce.
How and when to use muscovado in cocktails
The purpose of adding a sweetener to a cocktail is to enhance its flavor or balance bitterness and acidity. You can use muscovado just as you do regular sugar in a cocktail, but remember that your choice of sweetener will change its taste profile — muscovado will yield a richer sweetness with hints of caramel. You can use it to muddle herbs or fruit or make a sugar syrup with much more depth and body. It would be especially good in Tiki cocktails that use a Caribbean rum or Rhum Agricole, such as a Zombie, or in drinks where rum is used in place of whiskey or Bourbon such as a rum old fashioned, Manhattan, or Cable Car cocktail. It is stellar in creamy drinks like the Bushwhacker or added to coffee-based cocktails to enhance their chocolatey notes.
You will find muscovado at most regular grocery stores, although the price might be a bit higher than that of regular sugar due to its artisanal, labor-intensive process. However, the slight price increase will be worth it, as you will certainly find plenty of uses for it in your kitchen and bar.