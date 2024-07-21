Give Rum Cocktails A Deeper Flavor With A Unique Type Of Sugar

When describing the flavor of rum, especially dark, aged expressions, a common consensus among the experts is that it offers notes of molasses. And that should be obvious since molasses is one of the main ingredients from which the popular spirit is distilled (the other one being sugarcane juice). Therefore, it would make sense to use a darker, deeper flavored sugar when mixing rum cocktails. Next time you whip up a batch of mojitos or a nice Caribbean-style rum punch, consider swapping the regular sugar in your recipe for muscovado sugar.

This lesser-known sweetener is one of the most unrefined sugars out there, acquiring its deep brown color and moist, crumbly texture from its high content of molasses. Muscovado is made by evaporating sugar cane juice but leaving varying amounts of molasses in the final product, depending on whether it's labeled as light or dark muscovado. The flavor is therefore more complex, with notes of toffee and caramel. It is widely used in baking, confectionary, and even to add another layer of flavor to a barbecue sauce.