Give Pasta Sauce A Flavor Boost With One Canned Ingredient

Pasta isn't complete without a silky sauce to coat it, and as long as it tastes great, we don't really mind what's in it. We're always turning to tomatoes and basil to make the sauces, but there are other veggies that deserve a spot on the noodles, too. Though we usually reserve pumpkin puree for Thanksgiving pies, the canned ingredient brings a sweet touch to pasta.

Pumpkin puree is far too good to be relegated to one purpose alone. It's nutty and rife with that rich flavor we obsess over. It can be a little saccharine on its own, though, so you can always upgrade pasta sauce with the velvety squash puree. Be it a hearty marinara or refreshing basil pesto, pumpkin meshes well with the main ingredients for most pasta sauces, so adding it into the mix isn't an imposition. Rather, it deepens the flavor with its exquisite warmth.

Canned pumpkin comes pre-cooked, so all you need to do is stir it into the pasta sauce you're cooking and simmer it together. If you're using pesto, heat up the pumpkin puree to give it a smoother texture you can easily mix into the sauce. For homemade pesto, just add the puree to the food processor or blender along with the other ingredients. You can also add more basil or cheese to bring more of an herbaceous or umami presence to balance out the pumpkin.