Pickled Apples Are The Sweet And Tart Finishing Touch Your Salad Deserves

Anything can be pickled, including apples. A flavorful way to transform produce, making quick pickled apples is a matter of pouring brine over sliced apples and letting everything rest in the fridge for a few hours. That said, the advantages of pickling the fruit are plentiful. Not only does the process intensify the naturally sweet and sour profile of the apples, but it allows layers of complexity to be imparted, making the condiment a fabulous addition to Cuban sandwiches, charcuterie boards, and everything in between. However, pickled apples really hit their stride when worked into salads.

Pickled apples give salads a wow factor. Able to increase aesthetics by adding a pop of color to otherwise monochromatic green salads, they can amp up visual appeal regardless of whether the apples are sliced, diced, or cut into matchsticks. What's more, the bold ingredient can even provide another dimension of texture by offering a pleasant crunch — especially, when varieties with crisp textures and a firm flesh are used — to bowls of delicate lettuces and tender grains.

In terms of gustatory benefits, pickled apples also do wonders. Given their vibrancy, the unique condiment effortlessly elevates any basic (read: boring) salad that's in need of some brightening. What's more, the tart and tangy apples can even balance flavors. Yet, because the fruit becomes more acidic as it bathes in brine, knowing how to properly pair pickled apples with the right salad is essential.