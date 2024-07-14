11 Best Wines For Making Your Own Vinegar

Condiments (which can be difficult to define) are often an afterthought, yet they have the ability to seriously transform a dish. Consider how something as simple as salt can instantly enhance the flavors of a meal. Now, when it comes to vinegar, many stick to basics like balsamic and apple cider. But there's a world of vinegar options available beyond the staples. While you can always pick up a generic red or white wine vinegar from the store, artisanal vinegar makers tend to highlight the nuances of specific wine varieties — and you can, too.

Anyone can make their own wine-based vinegar at home, and there's plenty of leeway to do your own thing. To learn more about the specifics of this process, though, I spoke to a pair of vinegar producers: Justin Dean, co-owner and acid alchemist at The MadHouse Vinegar Co., and Rodrigo Vargas, founder of American Vinegar Works.

Known for making high-quality products that are praised across the country, these two experts shared their insights into the sour world of vinegar, including what to look for when choosing wines for a vinegar-making project. As a Certified Specialist of Wine, I combined my own expertise with the advice received from each professional vinegar maker, and present the best wines to use for making your own vinegar.