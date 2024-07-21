Give Classic Cocktails A Boozier Twist With The Help Of Hard Seltzers

When looking to upgrade some of your favorite cocktails, the next game-changing twist could be as close as your fridge — or, at least, the grocery store. Adding hard seltzer to classic cocktails can bring in new flavors, an unexpected and refreshing burst of carbonation, or both. There are already plenty of ways to update your hard seltzer, from rum to coconut water, so why not let your hard seltzer do the updating for an entire tipple?

Inspiration can come from anywhere when thinking about where hard seltzer could really jazz up a recipe. You could start by thinking about the best hard seltzer brands and varieties and come up with good cocktail matches for different flavors, or work the other way around. For brainstorming how to incorporate the hard seltzer, you can simply swap out other carbonated ingredients, like the prosecco in an Aperol spritz or the soda water in a Tom Collins for a hard seltzer, or, you can introduce carbonation to traditionally still drinks, like making your next margarita sparkle.

Some pairings are easy-to-spot matches. For example, the aforementioned margarita: A lime-flavored hard seltzer would further bolster the bright tartness of the lime juice in the cocktail. Where you might add a ½ cup of lemon or lime soda to make a bubbly margarita, instead add a ½ cup of lemon or lime seltzer. Or, if you're making a classic piña colada, top it with hard seltzer in pineapple or pineapple-coconut to underline those bright-meets-sweet flavors.