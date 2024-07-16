Yogurt In Greece Might Not Be What You Expect

Travel to Greece and you may have thick, creamy bowls of yogurt in mind. Though yogurt made in Greece can be creamy and thick, cartons may not necessarily yield the rich, dense products you're used to seeing popularly packaged as Greek yogurt in the United States. While strained cow's yogurt has been branded as Greek yogurt in America, yogurt made in Greece can be made not only with cow's milk but also with milk collected from goats and sheep. Some yogurts may even be made using a combination of both sheep and goat milk, similar to feta cheese, and they aren't always strained. This means that unlike the cartons of Greek yogurt sold in American stores, the yogurt found in market aisles in Greece can come in a range of consistencies and tastes.

Athens Daily Food Tour guide Rachel Montague explained to Cookist, "This subject comes up on around 50 percent of our tours. They want to know what makes it so different here than the yogurt they buy in the U.S. and they also want to know why it is so thick." While yogurt in Greece has many textures, what we've come to know as Greek yogurt in the U.S. is strained yogurt, referred to in Greece as straggisto. Rather than Greece, strained yogurt can likely be traced to Bulgaria and the Middle East.