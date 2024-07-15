Simmer Your Meatballs In Buffalo Sauce For A Twist On A Classic

While a good meatball recipe definitely lays the groundwork for a delicious bite, a great sauce will elevate flavors tenfold. Not to mention that it can give the meat an aesthetic edge, further increasing its appeal. While most think about marinara as being one of the best sauces for meatballs, simmering them in buffalo sauce might be the tastiest option yet.

Buffalo sauce isn't just for wings. Its fiery and tangy profile can impart layers of flavor to any recipe, meatballs included. Along with enhancing complexity, the decadently savory sauce also works to emphasize the meat's high degree of umami and richness. Likewise, the peppery condiment is even capable of balancing the savoriness of the mince thanks to its punchy acidity. However, rather than simply using buffalo sauce as a dipping sauce, allowing it to act as a simmering liquid lets flavors effectively marry. Plus, it also helps that simmering keeps them soft and succulent.

Although crafting buffalo chicken meatballs may be the obvious choice given how stunningly the sauce pairs with wings, the reality is that sour-meets-spicy sauce can round out flavors in any mince. Whether you use a packaged version or make them from scratch, feel free to experiment with lean turkey, savory beef, or sweet pork. Even delicate bison or gamier options like venison meatballs can benefit from a simmer in buffalo sauce.