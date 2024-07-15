Simmer Your Meatballs In Buffalo Sauce For A Twist On A Classic
While a good meatball recipe definitely lays the groundwork for a delicious bite, a great sauce will elevate flavors tenfold. Not to mention that it can give the meat an aesthetic edge, further increasing its appeal. While most think about marinara as being one of the best sauces for meatballs, simmering them in buffalo sauce might be the tastiest option yet.
Buffalo sauce isn't just for wings. Its fiery and tangy profile can impart layers of flavor to any recipe, meatballs included. Along with enhancing complexity, the decadently savory sauce also works to emphasize the meat's high degree of umami and richness. Likewise, the peppery condiment is even capable of balancing the savoriness of the mince thanks to its punchy acidity. However, rather than simply using buffalo sauce as a dipping sauce, allowing it to act as a simmering liquid lets flavors effectively marry. Plus, it also helps that simmering keeps them soft and succulent.
Although crafting buffalo chicken meatballs may be the obvious choice given how stunningly the sauce pairs with wings, the reality is that sour-meets-spicy sauce can round out flavors in any mince. Whether you use a packaged version or make them from scratch, feel free to experiment with lean turkey, savory beef, or sweet pork. Even delicate bison or gamier options like venison meatballs can benefit from a simmer in buffalo sauce.
A guide to making perfectly simmered and sauced buffalo meatballs
For the absolute best results, bake (or at least par-bake) meatballs in the oven before simmering them in either store-bought or homemade buffalo wing sauce. This allows them to develop some color and deeper flavor as they brown and caramelize all while ensuring that they don't fall apart during the simmering phase. Speaking of which, simmer the meat over low heat for a minimum of 10 minutes so that the buffalo sauce can fully infuse into them.
Once the meatballs are at peak sauciness, turn your attention to garnishes. Drawing inspiration from classic buffalo wing pairings, we suggest finishing them with a drizzle of ranch or some blue cheese crumbles to tame zestiness. Otherwise, add texture with a sprinkle of crushed kettle chips or a few crunchy carrot ribbons. Fresh ingredients like chives or green onions can instead be helpful to amplify aesthetics. Of course, there's also nothing wrong with tossing a generous handful of shredded cheddar over meatballs either.
As for what to serve alongside these tasty morsels, they can make a great appetizer next to crudités and crackers. In contrast, they can also be served as part of a main dish with anything from mashed potatoes to roasted vegetables. For a more creative spin, saucy buffalo meatballs can even be layered into sub sandwiches, soft tacos, or used to top a jacket potato. Regardless of how you decide to enjoy them, they will wow any crowd.