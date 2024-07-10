Redbreast Missouri Oak Edition Is A Must For Any Whiskey Fan

With an MSRP of $199, Redbreast Missouri Oak Edition is pricier than a lot of special-edition liquors. However, regular Redbreast tends to retail for between $60 and $100 per bottle, and a limited run being double the price of a standard offering is in no way outlandish. Redbreast has also produced more expensive limited editions in the past, including a 27-year-old, which currently retails north of $600.

In terms of availability, that will vary depending on your location. There's an off chance you may spot a bottle in the wild at a liquor store or the duty-free section of an airport, but given its limited run, the odds are slim. So, as is often the case, you're best off going online. The Redbreast website has a tool to help you find an online retailer that will ship a bottle of Missouri Oak to you. Again, it all depends on your locale. Laws on shipping liquor vary from place to place, so there are no guarantees that it will work out.

If you like specialist booze and want to up your odds of getting a bottle, having friends in a state with more liberal laws definitely helps. A good relationship with your local liquor store is also a great way to secure the occasional special order. As the bottle is U.S. exclusive, you may have to get creative if you want to source one from outside the States.