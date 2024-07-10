Redbreast Missouri Oak Edition Is A Must For Any Whiskey Fan
Redbreast has launched a Missouri Oak Edition of its popular single pot still whiskey. The spirit's main selling point seems to be what the company has dubbed the "captivating twist" that the Ozark-sourced barrels add. There's a charity element, too, as Redbreast celebrates the launch of the new bottle by sponsoring a study into the cerulean warblers that inhabit the Ozark Forest. The bird, which has suffered from declining populations in recent years, also adorns the Missouri Oak Edition packaging. The spirit is also part of the distiller's U.S. Exclusive Collection, so those outside of North America may have a hard time getting their hands on it.
Although exact bottle numbers haven't been revealed, Redbreast Missouri Oak Edition is part of a limited run. It's also a bit more expensive than a standard bottle of the popular pot still whiskey. But what really is Redbreast Missouri Oak Edition whiskey? What does it taste like? And is it worth the money? We tried a sample of the limited-edition distillate, and here's what we found.
What is Redbreast Missouri Oak Edition whiskey?
Redbreast Missouri Oak Edition is a special version of the distillery's single pot still whiskey. Single pot still is a traditional Irish style of whiskey consisting of a mash bill that includes both malted and unmalted barley. The wash is distilled in a large copper pot, which gives the method its name. It is seen by many as the quintessential Irish whiskey style, although blends like Jameson (which Redbreast actually shares a long history with) tend to get more attention. The unmalted barley gives the spirit its unique green flavors, earthy notes, and a unique complexity. The distillation method also adds a distinct creaminess to single pot still whiskeys.
As with other whiskeys, Redbreast Missouri Oak Edition is matured in a cask for a number of years. However, it has a unique twist to it. After spending some time in both sherry and ex-bourbon casks, the spirit is finished in barrels made from virgin Missouri oak, spending 10-months inside the Ozark-sourced containers. This works well with the pot still's traditional characteristics. The oak tannins extend the spirit's creamy texture, the vanilla flavorings from the virgin oak adds to the sweetness, and spicy notes of cinnamon and ginger are also pulled from the wood.
Availability and cost of this special-edition Irish whiskey
With an MSRP of $199, Redbreast Missouri Oak Edition is pricier than a lot of special-edition liquors. However, regular Redbreast tends to retail for between $60 and $100 per bottle, and a limited run being double the price of a standard offering is in no way outlandish. Redbreast has also produced more expensive limited editions in the past, including a 27-year-old, which currently retails north of $600.
In terms of availability, that will vary depending on your location. There's an off chance you may spot a bottle in the wild at a liquor store or the duty-free section of an airport, but given its limited run, the odds are slim. So, as is often the case, you're best off going online. The Redbreast website has a tool to help you find an online retailer that will ship a bottle of Missouri Oak to you. Again, it all depends on your locale. Laws on shipping liquor vary from place to place, so there are no guarantees that it will work out.
If you like specialist booze and want to up your odds of getting a bottle, having friends in a state with more liberal laws definitely helps. A good relationship with your local liquor store is also a great way to secure the occasional special order. As the bottle is U.S. exclusive, you may have to get creative if you want to source one from outside the States.
Redbreast Missouri Oak Edition taste test
At 50.5% ABV, Redbreast Missouri Oak Edition is noticeably stronger than the distillery's standard offering. Even without reading the label, the strength is likely the first thing you notice both on the nose and on the palate. Even if you're a seasoned taster of spirits, the alcohol level is enough to give a very pleasant burn.
Beyond that, the oak that gives this edition of Redbreast its name is prominent in the spirit's smell and taste. On the nose, you'll find a deep initial sweetness, followed by a number of fruity notes. Blackcurrant seems to be the most prominent. This evolves into a solid range of spices, with ginger and cinnamon standing out. These spicy notes are common in pot stills like Redbreast, but are further accentuated by the spirit's time in Missouri oak barrels.
On the palate, the experience is similar. The initial burn of the alcohol makes way for a spot of vanilla courtesy of the oak, and a building sweetness that nicely coats the tongue. The sweetness continues to ramp up before evolving into a tart fruitiness and finally finishing off with an array of spices. It is worth noting that these flavors open up a lot more with the addition of water, as is the case for pretty much all whiskeys. I'd recommend a 1:1 water-to-whiskey ratio with Redbreast Missouri Oak if you want the full experience, though some folks do frown upon watering whiskey.
How does the Missouri Oak compare to Redbreast 12?
You may be wondering how Redbreast Missouri Oak Edition compares to its more common counterpart, Redbreast 12. From the information we have available to us, it seems that both spirits have a similar mash bill. That's a mixture of malted and unmalted barley. However, what happens afterward is a bit different. As mentioned, this newer release spends 10 months inside barrels made from Missouri Oak, which gives it its distinct flavor. It's also a bit stronger than Redbreast 12. Spirits tend to lose some water content during the barrel aging process. Once said process is complete, the distiller then re-adds the water necessary to get the spirit down to its intended ABV. This is also why cask strength bottles can be upwards of 60% ABV — they haven't been watered down afterward.
I would say both spirits aren't exactly competing, and Missouri Oak is a great experience for people who are already fans of Redbreast 12. If you haven't tried the 12-year-old offering from Redbreast's distillery, then you should. It's a fantastic and well-regarded example of an Irish single pot still whiskey. If you have, then consider sourcing a bottle of Missouri Oak.
Redbreast Missouri Oak Edition is a must-taste for pot still enthusiasts
While a limited-run variant of the world's most awarded pot still whiskey sounds like an easy sell to Irish whiskey enthusiasts anyway, Redbreast Missouri Oak Edition goes a bit further. It accentuates the flavors and textures that make pot still whiskeys unique, and it's likely a must-taste for those who enjoy the traditional Irish tipple's qualities.
The Missouri oak barrels, conservation efforts, and the fact it is over 50% ABV suggest that it is particularly geared toward the U.S. market, too. American drinkers tend to like stronger spirits, and Missouri Oak is closer to a high proof bourbon than a European whiskey. The fact that Redbreast decided to add the limited-edition spirit to its list of U.S. exclusives is another clue that this was distilled with Americans in mind.
So, if you want to bulk out your collection with a somewhat hard-to-get tipple, or you're a die-hard Irish whiskey lover who wants to give their palate a workout, then Redbreast Missouri Oak Edition is certainly worth the effort that may come with sourcing a bottle. Though given the price, and the complexity involved, it's probably not the sort of thing you want to use in an Irish-inspired cocktail.