What A Traditional Breakfast Looks Like In Russia

Russia has a rich history of art, literature, dance, and music, and the hardworking people who have contributed to building this vibrant culture for centuries have all been fueled by one thing: breakfast. While it's not the biggest meal of the day (that's reserved for the afternoon), this meal – "zavtrak" in Russian – is usually a substantial one, with endless options that are sure to satisfy anyone, whether you're a classic eggs-and-bacon person or someone who enjoys experimenting with breakfasts from different countries around the world.

One of the most basic and filling breakfasts you will find in Russia is kasha, or porridge, which can be made from buckwheat, semolina, or millet and topped with milk, honey, or fruit. Because this breakfast is so filling and quick to make, farmers and land workers have valued it for centuries. Another popular breakfast item that lives on today is the sandwich, which is often made with bread, butter, cheese, and some type of meat. This tradition comes from the centuries' old frugal practice of using last night's leftovers for breakfast, which is also incorporated today by making crepes, or blini, which can be filled with meat, cabbage, or cottage cheese, then topped with sour cream.