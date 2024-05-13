Russian Raf Coffee Is An Ultra Thick And Creamy Take On Your Favorite Morning Drink

When you think about Russian beverages, the first sipper that comes to mind might be the White Russian cocktail. But if you're looking for a creamy, espresso-flavored bevy to get your day started long before that iconic evening digestif, look no further than Russian Raf coffee. The main feature of Raf coffee is that cream is whipped together with espresso and sugar for a thick, creamy mouthfeel.

Compared to a latte or cappuccino, Russian Raf coffee uses a different preparation method by adding the espresso, cream, and sugar directly to the milk pitcher to steam together, simultaneously combining and thickening into a unified mixture. The drink bares similarity to Turkish coffee, in which the sugar is brewed into the coffee grounds for a rich, sweetened cup (by the way, if you're drinking Turkish coffee on the go, you're doing it wrong).

Russian Raf coffee is all about its signature richness. To make a cup, you'll need an espresso machine equipped with a steam wand. To assemble, 1 freshly-pulled espresso shot, 1 ½ teaspoons of cane sugar or vanilla sugar, and 4 ounces of cream get steamed together in an espresso machine milk pitcher — the same tool that baristas use for steaming milk to pour on top of espresso for traditional lattes and cappuccinos. The mixture is steamed until thick and frothy. 10-11% cream is typical, but some establishments use up to 22% cream for a richer brew.