Add A Spicy Topping To Liven Up Roasted Asparagus
Known as a superfood, bright green and fibrous asparagus is a nutrient-rich vegetable that makes the perfect side dish, snack, and healthy part of any meal. It can be braised, pickled, sauteed, and deliciously oven-roasted, among a variety of other popular cooking methods. The ideal texture for cooked asparagus is tender while still maintaining a slight crispness. With a simple roasted asparagus recipe, the flavors are typically nutty and rich with a hint of sweetness. This in itself is quite tasty; however, if you're looking to liven up your roasted asparagus, the secret is to give it a topping with some heat. Among the myriad health benefits of spicy food, introducing a little kick to your dish will surely enhance the flavor.
Spicy flavors work so well with asparagus because, while flavorful, it is still relatively mild on its own. A solid combination of red chili flakes — balanced out by a generous shake of Parmesan cheese — are a fantastic accompaniment. For the best oven roasted asparagus, it's important to select thick spears for cooking because the "meatier" your asparagus stalk, the more surface area there is for roasting and for adding spicy toppings. Depending on your level of spice tolerance and love of heat, there are plenty of ideas for spicy additions ranging from fairly basic to especially unique and everything in between. It's time to get creative in the kitchen and turn up the heat on your roasted asparagus.
Ideal asparagus toppings
Many roasted asparagus recipes will contain both spice and citrus or lemon among the most common pairings. On the milder side, using something like a lemon pepper seasoning will add just a hint of heat and citrus. For more spicy foods, it's important to have a citrus element like lemon juice to temper the heat of the capsaicin present. For example, using the zest and juice of a lime alongside a hearty helping of garlic and chili powder will give a Mexican flavor-inspired topping to your roasted asparagus. You can also use smoked paprika or chili garlic crunch to infuse more heat into your dish. Either Tajin or Cajun seasoning would also make great spicy seasoning additions to your asparagus.
You can also make your own spicy sauce to top your roasted asparagus. There are many different types of chili peppers that span the range of the Scoville scale if you're brave enough to really turn up the heat. Try an adobo sauce with chipotle peppers for a smoky and spicy flavor, or make your own chili paste. If you're feeling extra experimental, there is a bevy of unusual hot sauce brands that would make an excellent topping for roasted asparagus. Enjoy the extra spicy flavor additions to your earthy green vegetable dish, and make sure you have a tall glass of milk waiting nearby!