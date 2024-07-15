Add A Spicy Topping To Liven Up Roasted Asparagus

Known as a superfood, bright green and fibrous asparagus is a nutrient-rich vegetable that makes the perfect side dish, snack, and healthy part of any meal. It can be braised, pickled, sauteed, and deliciously oven-roasted, among a variety of other popular cooking methods. The ideal texture for cooked asparagus is tender while still maintaining a slight crispness. With a simple roasted asparagus recipe, the flavors are typically nutty and rich with a hint of sweetness. This in itself is quite tasty; however, if you're looking to liven up your roasted asparagus, the secret is to give it a topping with some heat. Among the myriad health benefits of spicy food, introducing a little kick to your dish will surely enhance the flavor.

Spicy flavors work so well with asparagus because, while flavorful, it is still relatively mild on its own. A solid combination of red chili flakes — balanced out by a generous shake of Parmesan cheese — are a fantastic accompaniment. For the best oven roasted asparagus, it's important to select thick spears for cooking because the "meatier" your asparagus stalk, the more surface area there is for roasting and for adding spicy toppings. Depending on your level of spice tolerance and love of heat, there are plenty of ideas for spicy additions ranging from fairly basic to especially unique and everything in between. It's time to get creative in the kitchen and turn up the heat on your roasted asparagus.