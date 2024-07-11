Costco Vs Trader Joe's: Who Has The Better Frozen Lasagna?

Of all the baked pasta dishes out there, fewer are more comforting, cheesy, and suitable for a family than classic lasagna. Though there are plenty of variations of lasagna out there, including those that are meat-free or even completely vegan, many lasagna recipes follow a formula of noodles, meaty sauce, and cheese, all layered into a casserole dish and baked to bubbly perfection. There's no denying that a homemade lasagna is superior, but it is a somewhat labor-intensive dish that takes adequate planning, time for assembling, and time for baking — all chunks of time that many people don't have readily available on busy weeknights.

Enter the frozen lasagna, the solution to even the busiest weeknights. Two of the most popular grocery stores out there, Trader Joe's and Costco, each offer respective versions of frozen lasagnas, but are they any good? I've put both Costco's Kirkland brand Italian sausage and beef lasagna and Trader Joe's family-style meat lasagna to the taste test to see which one is worthy of being your family's Wednesday night dinner. Important considerations in determining which chain offers the best frozen lasagna include price, ease of cooking, and serving size. Most importantly, of course, the biggest factor came down to which lasagna tasted the best in terms of being cheesy, meaty, and comforting.