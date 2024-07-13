Liven Up Your Next Party With A Mac And Cheese Bar
It's hard to please everybody, but there are ways to make your next event more widely accessible to a range of discerning palates. There's a mac and cheese variety for just about any and everyone, inclusive of those who require a gluten-free or dairy-free version. Starting with a few simple bases — and labeling each one clearly — you can create your own mac and cheese bar and allow your guests to serve themselves buffet-style, choosing their favorite toppings to create a plate that is as unique as they are. The best open bar is a mac and cheese bar, full stop. It's got everything you and your guests could want and more.
Creating a mac and cheese bar might sound like quite the undertaking, but the beauty is truly in its simplicity. You need only start with the basic mac and cheese recipe of your choosing, prepare a few pots, and set out toppings for your guests. Leave it up to them to enjoy all the cheesy goodness. You can even have a pot of just plain noodles and a cheese sauce on the side, as well as fully-sauced pots ready for toppings. Keeping everything in warming trays with serving utensils and setting out individual bowls, flatware, and napkins is a breeze. If you're doing gluten-free or dairy-free batches, make sure to clearly label each one and change out the serving utensils periodically to prevent cross-contamination.
Mac and cheese that's sure to please
Considering the scale of your party, look at boxed instant mac and cheese options for convenience. You'll want a base dish that's simple to allow your guests to choose the best additions for their own personal creation. Alongside some gluten-free and dairy-free options, you could even try a roasted cauliflower "mac" and cheese. There are so many different toppings and mix-ins you can offer ranging from standard fare to ingredients inspired by decadent mac and cheese recipes.
Cheeses other than the standard cheddar are great options; try spicy pepper jack, smoky Gouda, or even a funky blue cheese. For added protein, set out bacon bits, chunks of cooked sausages or hotdogs, barbecue brisket or pulled pork, or rotisserie chicken. For crunchy toppings, try potato chips, breadcrumbs, or hot Cheetos as well as garlic chips, fried onions, or homemade parmesan cheese crisps. Adding some freshly grilled or air-fried veggies like broccoli will add some color to your mac and cheese bar roundup. You can also set out different seasonings and spice blends to offer another layer of flavoring to your bowl. Cajun or creole seasoning, za'atar, Tajín, fresh ground black pepper, or an "everything" seasoning mix would be tasty choices. Depending on your budget and imagination, you can treat your guests to a mac and cheese feast beyond their wildest dreams.