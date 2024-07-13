Liven Up Your Next Party With A Mac And Cheese Bar

It's hard to please everybody, but there are ways to make your next event more widely accessible to a range of discerning palates. There's a mac and cheese variety for just about any and everyone, inclusive of those who require a gluten-free or dairy-free version. Starting with a few simple bases — and labeling each one clearly — you can create your own mac and cheese bar and allow your guests to serve themselves buffet-style, choosing their favorite toppings to create a plate that is as unique as they are. The best open bar is a mac and cheese bar, full stop. It's got everything you and your guests could want and more.

Creating a mac and cheese bar might sound like quite the undertaking, but the beauty is truly in its simplicity. You need only start with the basic mac and cheese recipe of your choosing, prepare a few pots, and set out toppings for your guests. Leave it up to them to enjoy all the cheesy goodness. You can even have a pot of just plain noodles and a cheese sauce on the side, as well as fully-sauced pots ready for toppings. Keeping everything in warming trays with serving utensils and setting out individual bowls, flatware, and napkins is a breeze. If you're doing gluten-free or dairy-free batches, make sure to clearly label each one and change out the serving utensils periodically to prevent cross-contamination.