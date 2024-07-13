The Major Seasoning Mistake You're Making With Overnight Oats

For one of the most convenient and nutritious breakfasts, you'll definitely want to try overnight oats. In its simplest form, this dish is made of just two basic ingredients: oats and a liquid (usually milk or a non-dairy alternative). To make it more interesting, other ingredients are included like fruits, nuts, and sweeteners that customize the dish to suit one's taste. However, one common mistake many people make when preparing overnight oats is failing to add salt.

Sure, since this breakfast dish is generally sweet, the idea of adding salt may seem strange. In fact, the sweet ingredients are some of the biggest highlights of overnight oats, from sugar, honey, or maple syrup to fruits or chocolate. Even so, just a pinch of salt can boost the dish's flavor from good to great. It's about balancing out the notes and preventing an overwhelming or one-dimensional sweetness.

The interesting thing about salt is that it doesn't just impart a salty taste to food; it also enhances the flavors of the other ingredients. That way, the nuanced tastes of each ingredient are brought out which helps to round out the entire dish. Note that we're adding only a small amount of salt so it doesn't overpower the other flavors, just a pinch per serving will do.