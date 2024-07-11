Use Leftover Cake To Give Stuffed Fruit Pastries A Textural Upgrade

So you have slices of cake leftover from yesterday's birthday party, and you're not in the mood to eat any more of it straight off the tray. One way to repurpose the sweet treat is to instead pack it into your next batch of fruit pastries for added texture and flavor.

First, scrape off any thick layers of icing before cutting the sponge into smaller pieces. You'll then need to combine the crumbles of the cake with the fruit you intend to fill the pastries with, like cherries, apples, pineapple and mango pieces, or a seasonal berry mixture. The cake will absorb moisture from your fruit filling while also adding a touch of sweetness. Plus, the spongy pieces can help bulk up the middle of your pastry creations. Whether you're folding mini apple dumplings or making strawberry rhubarb turnovers to serve with tomorrow's morning coffee, the addition of cake crumbles can turn an average pastry recipe into a sweeter, more satisfying treat. And you won't have to look at that birthday cake again.