Your Next Bowl Of Mac And Cheese Needs A Seafood Twist

If you like to be fed pasta and lobster, imagine being spooned bites of mac and cheese with seafood tucked into the recipe. That's exactly what Tasting Table recipe developer Ting Dalton has recommended. Garlic shrimp mac and cheese takes familiar comfort food to new heights with pieces of tender shrimp that have been bathed and cooked in a garlicky butter sauce. And, for an added boost of texture, panko crumbs are piled onto this literal feast for the senses.

Whether presented as a delicious side dish or offered as the main course, servings of this creamy pasta will be sure to satisfy seafood-loving dinner guests. Not only will your kitchen smell amazing after whipping up this garlic-infused recipe, but the butter in the dish helps even novice cooks put together a decadent meal that will leave no crumb behind. Shrimp cooked in buttery garlic can be a mouth-watering meal by itself, but when stirred into perfectly cooked macaroni mixed with a roux of butter, flour, and milk, this is the kind of ingredient list that will test your sense of control.