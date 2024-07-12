Your Next Bowl Of Mac And Cheese Needs A Seafood Twist
If you like to be fed pasta and lobster, imagine being spooned bites of mac and cheese with seafood tucked into the recipe. That's exactly what Tasting Table recipe developer Ting Dalton has recommended. Garlic shrimp mac and cheese takes familiar comfort food to new heights with pieces of tender shrimp that have been bathed and cooked in a garlicky butter sauce. And, for an added boost of texture, panko crumbs are piled onto this literal feast for the senses.
Whether presented as a delicious side dish or offered as the main course, servings of this creamy pasta will be sure to satisfy seafood-loving dinner guests. Not only will your kitchen smell amazing after whipping up this garlic-infused recipe, but the butter in the dish helps even novice cooks put together a decadent meal that will leave no crumb behind. Shrimp cooked in buttery garlic can be a mouth-watering meal by itself, but when stirred into perfectly cooked macaroni mixed with a roux of butter, flour, and milk, this is the kind of ingredient list that will test your sense of control.
We bet you won't have leftovers
Mixed with Dijon mustard and melted cheddar cheese then topped with panko breadcrumbs that have been stirred with melted butter and Parmesan cheese, we are willing to bet you won't have any extra servings to pack after making this recipe. Hot sauce lovers can douse plates of their shrimp mac and cheese with drizzles of added spice, while sprinkles of fresh parsley leaves can turn this presentation into a fresher lane for those who want to focus on the creamy goodness this beauty offers. Once you have the original recipe mastered, experiment by using different kinds of cheeses to bring out unique tasting notes in your meal. From smoky gouda to Gruyère, you can melt your way to the mac and cheese meal of your dreams.
Soak up every last drop of these delish dishes with slices of toasted homemade garlic bread, or serve this meal with a simple garden salad to balance the luxuriousness of this souped-up mac and cheese. Our oven hasn't even warmed up, and we're already drooling.