Sugar Cubes Are The Quick Trick For Cleaning Burnt Food From Your Pan

We know a spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down, but what about a sugar cube and a seemingly irreparably burnt pan? It's true: Sugar works wonders for your cookware, too.

Any number of factors can throw your timing or heating off ever so slightly when you're cooking, and suddenly, you're left with a pot or pan lined with stubborn charred gunk. You scrub and scrub until your best sponges have disintegrated and your arms ache — but don't throw that pan away. The secret to it looking brand new again lies in just another kitchen cabinet. Sugar cubes are effective on the burnt build-up because of their rough, granular consistency. They're sharp and scratchy enough to effectively attack the char, but not so abrasive that they'll damage the pan — in fact, they'll just break down before that happens.

You'll be surprised the first time — or every time, really — you clean a burnt pan with sugar cubes. Grab a few (the worse the build-up, the more cubes you might need), and wet the affected area of the pot or pan just a bit. Remember, too much water and the cubes will just dissolve. Then start scrubbing in a circular motion, dumping some gunk out into the sink with the water every so often. When your cube finally disintegrates, just leave it, as it'll get tossed out with the build-up. Even a badly burnt pan should only take a few cubes and about five minutes.