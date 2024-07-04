The Cheesy Trick To More Flavorful Store-Bought Cornbread Mix

Whether you're barbecuing or making chili, cornbread is the tastiest side to soak up all those sauces and juices. When you are putting in the legwork to whip up ribs, burgers, or burnt ends, a store-bought mix is ideal to lessen your load and get dinner on the table quickly. But even the best box of plain cornbread can be a little, well, plain on its own. Luckily, just one simple ingredient will help you get creative with that cornbread: cheese.

This doesn't have to be too complicated — all you need is a bag or block of cheddar and your favorite store-bought cornbread mix. There are a couple ways you can pull this off, but they all end with a gooey, cheesy upgrade to that cornbread when you remove your final product from the oven. The easiest way is to just to stir one cup of shredded cheddar or half a cup of quarter-inch cubes into your batter, incorporating it evenly throughout. But you can also create a cheesy layer on top by sprinkling on shredded cheddar as the final step before baking. And of course, you can always divide up your cheese by incorporating half a cup into the mixture, and half a cup on top. It only takes a little extra effort, but it'll pay off massively with a richer, more flavorful cornbread.