Sweeten Up Your Cornbread With Simple Apple And Honey Additions

Are you looking for a new way to upgrade that box of cornbread in the back of your pantry? There are many ways to spruce up plain cornbread mix with shredded cheese, jalapeños, or fresh corn kernels, but perhaps you want a new idea that is sweeter than those savory suggestions. That's where the simple addition of apples and honey comes into play — two ingredients that give cornbread more texture and flavor.

With enough apples and honey you can turn the cornbread into an effortless dessert, but if you keep the amounts small you'll still be able to serve this version with a main course. The apples will add a mild sweetness to the bread, and the juices will keep it moist. For the best results, stick to an apple variety that's commonly used in baking like Cortland, Golden Delicious, or Granny Smith; they hold up during cooking and offer a nice crisp flavor. Meanwhile, the squirts of honey will elevate the sweetness a bit more in every bite. Use whatever honey is already in the kitchen, or use hot honey to temper some of the sweetness and add a spicy kick.