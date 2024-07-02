The Best July 4th Fast Food Deals And Freebies

Every year, July 4th is marked by cookouts, firework shows, and red, white, and blue desserts that show off a patriotic spirit. Americans love to go all out for the holiday, but we can always go bigger. This year, commemorate the holiday by indulging in all the free items and deals your favorite restaurants are offering.

With 4th of July cookout costs rising in 2023 and no signs of slowing down for this year, it never hurts to hunt for a good bargain — it's the American way. We've aggregated a list of discounts you can take advantage of during the holiday period. Whether you're aiming for free treats to bring to a 4th of July potluck or you're ditching the barbecue altogether this year, you can find a myriad of ways to tastefully mark Independence Day. After all, what better way is there to celebrate the home of the free than with some great freebies?