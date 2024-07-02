The Best July 4th Fast Food Deals And Freebies
Every year, July 4th is marked by cookouts, firework shows, and red, white, and blue desserts that show off a patriotic spirit. Americans love to go all out for the holiday, but we can always go bigger. This year, commemorate the holiday by indulging in all the free items and deals your favorite restaurants are offering.
With 4th of July cookout costs rising in 2023 and no signs of slowing down for this year, it never hurts to hunt for a good bargain — it's the American way. We've aggregated a list of discounts you can take advantage of during the holiday period. Whether you're aiming for free treats to bring to a 4th of July potluck or you're ditching the barbecue altogether this year, you can find a myriad of ways to tastefully mark Independence Day. After all, what better way is there to celebrate the home of the free than with some great freebies?
STK Steakhouse
Although barbecues are an important part of the 4th of July, nothing says that you can't have them indoors. Put down the tongs for the holiday and let STK Steakhouse take care of all the cooking. This year, the restaurant is offering dine-in guests an Independence Day-themed steak dinner for only $17.76. Atop the steak sits a creamy white garlic sauce, a succulent, bright red lobster, and crisp blue tortilla strips.
If you're attached to your July 4th barbecue, you'll still have plenty of time to enjoy the deal. STK Steakhouse has the offer running until Sunday, July 7, giving you plenty of time to finish off your leftovers and still have a celebratory surf-and-turf dinner. If you're pre-gaming before the cookout or looking for a nightcap, STK is still the place to be. On Independence Day, Happy Hour is all day at the steakhouse. Sip on a Samuel Adams or Fourth of July gin and St. Germain flag cocktail as you enjoy the restaurant's Summer Features menu.
Kona Grill
Kona Grill is known for its elevated American cuisine and delicious sushi, but the restaurant also has some pretty great cocktails that you can experience at a discount this holiday. Don't know where to start? From July 4 to 7, you can get its red, white, and blue margarita flight for $13. Made with a blend of vibrant summer fruits, the cocktails feature raspberry, white peach, and blueberry flavors. If tequila doesn't tickle your fancy, you can find what does during all day Happy Hour on the 4th of July.
After Happy Hour, you can go back to Kona Grill during the weekend to get a taste of its Summer Features menu. For a limited time, you can try out the restaurant's citrusy lemon sponge cake as well as its enticing seafood dishes, such as horseradish crusted mahi mahi with edamame and corn succotash or shrimp tempura with red pepper sauce and tropical salsa.
Firehouse Subs
If you're looking to go all out with your patriotism, try out Firehouse Subs. The popular sandwich chain is celebrating the U.S. far past the 4th of July, dubbing the season "Summer of Americana." Kicking off the event is a sale on its Smokehouse Beef & Cheddar Brisket sub, which features smoky brisket, savory cheddar, tangy BBQ sauce, and mayo. From July 3 to 7, you can get two medium sandwiches for $14 and two large sandwiches for $20 if you order on Firehouse Sub's app or website.
If you save your sandwich until the next day, you can wash it down with a drink from the chain's Powerade Victory Bundle collaboration with Coca-Cola. From July 8 to August 11, you can get a peach-flavored Powerade called the Victory Splash as well as a medium Hook & Ladder sub and chips. Although dessert comes later, it's well worth the wait. Enjoy a free Star-Spangled Brownie with any purchase from July 27 to September 10.
Buffalo Wild Wings
Though you may try to perfect your wings until they're restaurant quality, sometimes they just don't taste the same. Buffalo Wild Wings invites you to humbly close the grill and indulge in its delicious wings instead. Every Thursday, the chicken chain offers BOGO boneless wings at both Buffalo Wild Wings and Buffalo Wild Wings GO, and the 4th of July is no different.
While the chain doesn't have any specific deals on drinks, you can enjoy Happy Hour at your local Buffalo Wild Wings from 3 to 6 p.m. Commemorate the holiday with its red strawberry margarita, blue Long Island iced tea, or Bud Light — a good old American classic. During Happy Hour, the restaurant features food and drinks for as little as $3-6. While those discounts are limited to dine-in guests, you can still partake in other deals if you choose to stay home. If you use the promo code "GOWINGS," you can get six free wings with a $10 purchase — get any wings of your choosing, and don't forget to pick up our favorite Buffalo Wild Wing sauces.
Dunkin'
America runs on Dunkin', and the chain is making sure you get your daily dose of caffeine so that you can power through the day. The company has chosen to forego a July 4th treat in favor of a discounted beverage throughout the month. Everyday in July, you can purchase a medium SPARKD' Energy drink for $3. The drink comes in two flavors, a fruity Berry Burst and bright Peach Sunshine, which are available while supplies last. Before you go down to Dunkin' to pick up your drink, make sure you're signed up for its rewards program, as only members can partake in the deal.
The drink is limited to one member per day, but when you sign up for the rewards program, there are tons of other perks you can enjoy. When you sign up, keep an eye out for exclusive offers and deals, especially if you can snag one of Dunkin's new additions to its summer menu. Although there are no red, white, and blue-themed drinks, its Bonfire S'mores Frozen Coffee and S'mores Cold Brew are reminiscent of post-cookout bonfires on the 4th of July and throughout the summer. You can swing by Dunkin' for an energy boost when prepping for the holiday and go back again for a s'mores-themed treat to wind down the day.
Jimmy John's
For the 4th of July, Jimmy John's has released three new on-theme treats that are available for a limited time. The most notable item is its Firecracker Wrap, which is a spice-lover's dream made with turkey, salami, ghost pepper cheese, garlic aioli, Jimmy Peppers wrapped up in a red jalapeño tortilla. You can pair the wrap with Jimmy John's new sweet and savory Firecracker Jimmy Chips and its Confetti Cookie Sandwich, a delectable dessert filled with cream and red, white, and blue sprinkles.
If you're looking for double the heat, you can buy a Firecracker Wrap and get another one for free on July 4 only. The offer is available exclusively to Freaky Fast Rewards Members. When checking out, use your rewards account online, in app, or in store to redeem the offer. While the Freaky Fast Rewards membership does come with other benefits, you can't combine this deal with another one.
Sonic
America's Drive-In is here to brighten up your 4th of July with some sweet treats. The fast-food chain recently came out with a $1.99 value menu, and ordering from it is the perfect way to slightly bulk up your celebrations for a low cost. Drive into a Sonic on your way from one July 4th party to the next to try out one of the chain's 12 flavors of shakes. Coming in 16-ounce cups, they range from a banana classic shake to an Oreo cheesecake master shake.
You can also try out mini items from the value menu, such as a bacon wrap, queso wrap, or chili cheese coney. Pick up some tots to pair with burgers straight off the grill or sip on Sonic's strawberry classic shake before going to an Independence Day parade. Though the chain has no specific releases for the holiday, you can always get some Ocean Water with whipped cream and strawberries or cherries to show off your patriotic pride.
Subway
While we can't imagine a 4th of July without hot dogs, barbecued ribs, and savory burgers, it doesn't hurt to switch things up. If you don't happen to be in the barbecue mood, a hearty sandwich is arguably just as American as some grilled wings or slow-cooked ribs. Subway is offering a discount on its six-inch subs and footlongs throughout July and all the way until August 28. Using the coupon code "TWENTYOFF," you can get 20% off your sandwich when ordering online or on the Subway app.
The offer works for any Subway sandwich, so you can pick up our top picks, like the classic All-American Club, the sweet and tangy Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap, or a spicy Hotshot Italiano sub. If you prefer a custom-made sub, spring for red salami, marinara sauce, blue cheese dressing, and slices of white mozzarella to truly embody the Fourth of July spirit in sandwich form.