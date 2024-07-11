For The Most Tender Artichokes, Be Sure To Soak Them Before Cooking

Start by cutting off the top part of the artichoke, about one inch from the tip. Remove the outermost fibrous leaves and then snip off the individual spiky ends of the remaining leaves. Next, you can either cut off the entire stalk of this veggie if you want a flat base on which it can stand, or just trim it slightly and peel the remaining part to remove the little leaves on it and the tough fibrous covering. Once your artichoke is fully trimmed, wash it under running water to remove dirt and any grit that may be lodged between the leaves. Now the artichoke is ready for a soak.

To make the acidulated water in which you'll soak the artichoke, begin by putting cold water in a bowl then squeeze in lemon juice, drop the lemon inside, and stir to mix. In terms of measurements, for every 4 cups of water add 3 tablespoons of lemon juice (which is the juice you get from a single average-sized lemon). You can also use vinegar to make this acidulated water. In that case, add about 1 ½ tablespoons of vinegar to the 4 cups of water. Now put in the trimmed and washed artichokes and allow to soak for about one hour. After the soak, remove from the water and your veggie is ready to cook your favorite artichoke recipes.