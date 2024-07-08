What's Actually In The World's Most Expensive Milkshake?

At NYC's Serendipity3, the classic old fashioned milkshake has gone through a serious upgrade. The famed restaurant's LUXE milkshake is poured into a glass that is coated in 3,000 Swarovski crystals. This special recipe is made with Tahitian Vanilla ice cream, a variety of vanilla that offers subtle floral notes, and Jersey milk, which is packed with more fat and protein than other milk and offers a thicker consistency that is ideal for creating smoothly decadent milkshakes.

"It is such a pleasure and such an honor to be awarded the Guinness World Records title for Most expensive milkshake ... It was exciting to develop such a unique recipe and I hope our customers enjoy every drop of this creamy, rich milkshake," Serendipity3's chef, Joe Calderone, told Guinness World Records in 2018. This is the kind of sweet treat you certainly won't want to leave even a drop behind.