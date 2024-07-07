Yes, You Can Smoke Ice Cream. Here's How

Making a churn of ice cream at home is a simple and classic dessert. But if you're tired of your typical flavors and are ready to take your frozen dessert to the next level, consider smoking it. Smoked ice cream has a richer depth of flavor thanks to the complexity and umami notes the smoke lends the sweet treat. Better yet, recipes that have a higher fat content can benefit from the balance the smokiness brings. But know that some flavors are easier to manage than others.

Vanilla ice cream is a convenient flavor to start with because it is something of a blank slate. (We love these 12 grocery store brands of vanilla ice cream.) There are no potent flavors within vanilla for the smoke to contend with, so it can easily shine without having to smoke the ice cream too much. While smoke can enhance underlying bitter flavors in some ice creams, you can smoke any flavor. It simply depends on the method you choose.

To smoke ice cream, you simply need to expose the dessert to burning wood chips. But there are several ways to do this. For the most control over the level of smokiness — and a wider range of flavors because the smoke is highly controlled, you can smoke the cream alone before making your ice cream base. You can also smoke the base before churning it to avoid melting the dessert. But to smoke already made ice cream, you can choose from your grill or an indoor smoker.