Have Breakfast By The Campfire By Roasting Your French Toast

Just because you're wandering into the great outdoors doesn't mean your tastebuds need to suffer. Alternatively, you may surprise yourself after returning home from a great camping adventure and crave the smoky taste of food cooked over an open fire. Toasted French toast is the answer, as the simple recipe can both elevate campsite menus and offer the flavors of summer in the comfort of your own backyard.

You'll need to cube up bread pieces into sizes that can be easily skewed and coated in the eggy mixture you typically use to make French toast. Once the pieces are pierced and coated, you'll cook them over the fire just as you would toast marshmallows for s'mores. This resourceful hack is a stellar way to make use of any bread you might have leftover from the sandwiches you made earlier in the day and plates of roasted French toast can be easily customized to suit the preferences of the others in your travel group.