13 Ingredients That Never Belong In Pasta Salad

Pasta salad is a versatility powerhouse and a summer potluck favorite. It can be made in advance and be allowed to sit for hours without degrading its flavor or texture and in fact, a little marination in its own juices can even do it some good. Indeed, much of its appeal comes from the fact that it can be served cold and transported in sealable containers to whatever picnic or barbecue you've been invited to. Not only that, but it can be made with pretty much any ingredients you want. From Mediterranean-inspired versions with olives and feta to Asian twists with soy sauce and sesame seeds, the flavor profiles are as diverse as the ingredients you choose to include. The only real requirement, at the end of the day, is that it contain pasta in some form.

That said, there are some ingredients that should never be included in pasta salad. Some of these items should be kept out because they may stain the pasta with unappetizing colors, like black beans, or because they might tip the balance of acidity into something unsavory, like tomato sauce. In other cases still, including ingredients that don't blend well with pasta in a textural sense could cause the downfall of your recipe. Lucky for you, we've put together a list of ingredients that never belong in your pasta salad, if you know what's good for you.