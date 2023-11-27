Store Cooked Pasta And Sauce Separately For Better Textures Later

Sloppy pasta is every Italian Nonna's nightmare. Whether it be linguine or tagliatelle, cooked noodles should be perfectly tender with just a little bite in the background, lending them that characteristically satisfying mouthfeel. However, this ideal texture is tricky to maintain once pasta cools or sits in a sauce for an extended period. One way to combat this issue is to store cooked pasta and sauce separately to guarantee better textures later.

As pasta sits in a sauce, it continues to swell up as it absorbs more liquid. This can turn its perfectly al dente texture into a gummy, squishy consistency. And once pasta loses that telltale bite, it can feel mushy and unappetizing to eat. Although the issue doesn't arise as quickly if you've prepared just enough pasta for a single meal, it does cause problems if you want to make a large portion of pasta to store away for another day. This is when a little forethought comes in — divide some of the plain pasta and the sauce separately into two containers before chilling for later. That way you can combine them further on in the week and put together an uber-quick meal that tastes just as good as the day you made it.

The benefit of storing your pasta separately is that it eliminates that window of opportunity for the noodles to soak up extra liquid while they chill. They retain their textural bite right up until they're incorporated into your sauce and you're ready to eat.