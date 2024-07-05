The Top Tip To Keep In Mind For Perfect Smash Burgers Every Time

You may be in the camp that believes smash burgers are better than regular ones, and that's perfectly fine. But to be a true connoisseur on the supremacy of the smash burger, you must know how to make easy smash burgers that come out with perfectly seared and slightly crunchy patties bursting with moisture and flavor. The key tip is to form balls or hockey puck-like shapes with your ground meat rather than smashing it into thin patties while it's still raw. You then press on the balls or hockey pucks of meat once they're in the pan or griddle and let them develop a delicious crust.

Be careful not to make the balls too compact, however. As with regular burgers, keeping the meat loosely packed results in juicier patties. Handle the ground meat minimally to ensure that it retains as much fat and moisture as possible. Don't worry about turning it into perfectly shaped balls or hockey pucks, since you're going to smash them later anyway. Loosely packing the meat also creates a larger surface area when you press down on it, making it easier to crisp up evenly as it cooks.

Timing is important, too, when smashing the patties. You must do it within 30 seconds of placing the ground meat in a preheated skillet. The meat must also come chilled, straight from the fridge. Both factors will help it retain its juices even as the heat starts to tighten its protein structure and squeeze out liquified fat.