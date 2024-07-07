Bacon Steak Might Not Be What You Expect, But It's Worth A Try

A steak dinner promises a rich flavor from a hearty cut of beef. Be it sirloin or rib eye, grilled or seared, the classic flavors from the bovine and browned surface is what we expect from "a steak." An abnormally thick piece of pork, however, isn't what we have in mind. Still, a bacon steak's flavor makes the unexpected surprise worth it.

No matter what type of bacon you get, most of them have a somewhat similar size and shape. Even Canadian bacon, which is typically set apart from its brethren, isn't nearly as thick as a slab of bacon steak. The piece of meat, also known as a bacon chop, has a long, curved body that mirrors steak. Its thickness is also similar, ranging from ¼ of an inch to one inch. Despite the shared silhouette, bacon steak tastes nothing like its namesake. Bacon steak comes from the pig's loin, or the space between the back and shoulders.

A good amount of bacon comes from this area; bacon steak just happens to be a much thicker cut. Although it's different in size, they're cured the same as their slender counterparts, sharing a sweet, salty flavor. You can eat it just like any other breakfast ingredient, served up steak and eggs-style or with a stack of pancakes. While it's heftier than what you're accustomed to, if you're the type to favor more strips of bacon over an extra helping of eggs, then bacon steak is for you.