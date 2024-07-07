Bacon Steak Might Not Be What You Expect, But It's Worth A Try
A steak dinner promises a rich flavor from a hearty cut of beef. Be it sirloin or rib eye, grilled or seared, the classic flavors from the bovine and browned surface is what we expect from "a steak." An abnormally thick piece of pork, however, isn't what we have in mind. Still, a bacon steak's flavor makes the unexpected surprise worth it.
No matter what type of bacon you get, most of them have a somewhat similar size and shape. Even Canadian bacon, which is typically set apart from its brethren, isn't nearly as thick as a slab of bacon steak. The piece of meat, also known as a bacon chop, has a long, curved body that mirrors steak. Its thickness is also similar, ranging from ¼ of an inch to one inch. Despite the shared silhouette, bacon steak tastes nothing like its namesake. Bacon steak comes from the pig's loin, or the space between the back and shoulders.
A good amount of bacon comes from this area; bacon steak just happens to be a much thicker cut. Although it's different in size, they're cured the same as their slender counterparts, sharing a sweet, salty flavor. You can eat it just like any other breakfast ingredient, served up steak and eggs-style or with a stack of pancakes. While it's heftier than what you're accustomed to, if you're the type to favor more strips of bacon over an extra helping of eggs, then bacon steak is for you.
Bacon steak can be prepared in several ways
Given that they taste exactly the same, you can prepare bacon steak just like you would the regular kind. The main divergence is the amount of cooking time. Since a bacon chop is much thicker, it'll need to be heated for a few minutes longer to reach an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit.
Bacon steak is already an unconventional cut of meat, so you can try a different way of preparing it. Your breakfast will never be the same once you experience grilled bacon and the steak version is definitely the best way to try out the method. This technique was made with bacon chops in mind — it requires thicker cuts of bacon and results in pork that's smoky and crisp around the edges. Due to its bulky nature, your grilled bacon steak is sure to have an interior that remains perfectly tender despite its charred exterior.
You also can't go wrong with a good pan sear. Heated for around 10 minutes and flipped halfway through, the steak will develop a slight crunch while maintaining its juicy nature as it cooks in its own fat. If you do want that crispness without the fat, though, we recommend air frying your bacon steak. As the liquid falls away, the heat will give the steak a crunchy, even surface that's perfect for a "steak" dinner with roast potatoes and Brussels sprouts slaw.