America's Oldest Cider Mill Is Located In This Northern State

American cider has a tumultuous history, from its days under the thumb of the Prohibition to its years of ultimate popularity as a refreshing fall beverage. There's so much you need to know about cider, but amidst all these events and stories is B.F. Clyde's Cider Mill. Benjamin F. Clyde started to produce bottles to sell from its Mystic, Connecticut operation, in 1881. Little did he know that his creation would later be hailed as the oldest steam-powered cider mill in the U.S.

Rather than manually creating his cider, Clyde splurged on a 15-horsepower, center-crank Ames engine. This screw press, powered by that engine, is still used today, where it squishes apple pulp through wooden racks and causes the run-off to flow underneath into collection channels. This strategy was the key to his early success, as the press enabled faster processing of larger batches. For those visiting Connecticut, you can watch the cider pressing happen in real-time with official tours taken on a walk-in basis. Just head to 129 North Stonington Road in Mystic (although check Clyde's hours beforehand, as it runs seasonally).