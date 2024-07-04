Here's What You'll Eat For A Traditional Breakfast In Thailand

Sticky rice, wet rice, plain rice — you name it, Thailand has it, including for breakfast. Sticky rice is often served in little plastic baggies with grilled, marinated meat like skewered pork (moo ping) or chicken (gai yang) and sold at street food vendors. Another popular sticky rice combo is khao neow sang kaya, a sweet morning treat of custard atop black or white sticky rice doused in coconut cream and wrapped in banana leaves.

Moving onto plain white rice — it can be eaten with Thai omelets (khai jiao). However, don't expect pepper, salt, and milk in the eggs — Thai omelets are deep-fried and tend to have a dash of fish sauce, chilis, and spring onions. For a little more flavor, locals sometimes eat steamed white rice with curry — a dish known as khao red gaeng — with the option of a fried egg on top. Food stalls will generally start setting up shop shortly before sunrise for those craving it.

People in Thailand also eat congee (jok), made of boiling down rice in water. The porridge can be eaten plain or with toppings like Thai donuts (patongo) — salted, deep-fried dough with a crispy exterior and soft interior, perfect for dipping into congee. Patongo can also be enjoyed with coffee or sweet custard. Like congee, khao tom is another breakfast dish that's rice in liquid, though the rice is not as cooked down, and the broth is like soup. It's commonly enjoyed with seafood, fish, or vegetables.