The Cultural Tradition Behind Thailand's Sabai Sabai Drink

Roll up to a hotel or cocktail bar in Thailand, and you may be greeted with a beverage called Sabai Sabai. What has become known as a welcome drink offers refreshing sips of Thai-made Mekhong liquor, lemon juice, simple syrup, and club soda. Thai basil leaves typically garnish glasses of this refreshing sipper, and while the sweet basil provides peppery, spicy flavors to the drink, some bartenders may choose to add extra spices like cinnamon and cardamom or even garden herbs to color their drink recipes.

Also dubbed the Mekhong Collins, you may think you have been handed a John Collins, but the Sabai Sabai can be shaken with ice and poured on the rocks, served in a pretty cocktail glass, or presented tall like other Collins recipes. The Sabai Sabai is effervescently sweet and sour — everything you might want to sample while relaxing on a warm beach or walking into a lobby straight off a plane. Sabai is the Thai word for cozyand the phrase sabai sabai often references that easy-going approach you should embrace while on holiday.