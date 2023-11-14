9 Egg Dishes From Thailand You Should Try At Least Once

If you've ever eaten Thai food, you know that there's nothing quite like it. The combination of sweet, acidic, spicy, and fermented ingredients used in Thai cooking creates a dynamic, intricate flavor combination that has been delighting diners for hundreds of years. Although eggs might not be the first protein that comes to mind when you're thinking about Thai food, these mighty little protein-packed orbs feature heavily in the cuisine and their mild flavor and rich texture make them perfect for absorbing the bold flavors that it has to offer.

In fact, eggs have been consumed by humans for thousands of years in almost every corner of the globe, so it's not surprising that they made their way into Thai cuisine. They're also a great source of vitamins and nutrients. Although you might be used to eggs as a breakfast food, in Thailand, they're typically eaten at any meal as a side dish or a main course.

Many Thai egg dishes don't make it onto the typical menu at a Thai restaurant in the United States, but they're worth seeking out for an eggy adventure. We compiled this list after several months spent traveling around Thailand and trying many of these egg dishes for ourselves. Read on to find out about egg dishes from Thailand that you've got to try.