The Simple Way To Make Your Own Toasted Marshmallow Syrup At Home

If you have mastered the art of toasting golden marshmallows and find yourself craving the taste even on days when there is no fire roaring, we have a brilliant solution. Toasted marshmallow syrup may sound like something out of a fever dream, but the syrup can be drizzled on top of stacks of French toast and used in your next frozen coffee beverage. With the subtle taste of burnt, caramelized sugar and flavors reminiscent of s'mores, toasted marshmallow syrup is a simple reminder that roasted marshmallows aren't just for the campsite. Instead of relying on simple syrup to make drinks, toasted marshmallow syrup offers a more flavorful addition to the food and drink recipes you whip up in your kitchen.

The simplest strategy for making this delicacy is to melt toasted marshmallows until they are reduced to a basic simple syrup. Any remaining chunks of burnt marshmallows can be strained out so you have a caramel-hued syrup to use as you please.

For a sweeter taste, you can first simmer granulated sugar and water to make a simple syrup then add mini toasted marshmallows. You'll whisk this concoction together until blended smooth and let the mixture cool. After straining any leftover debris from your creation, enhance your marshmallow syrup with extracts like vanilla, coffee, or butterscotch and a quick sprinkle of salt to turn up the dials of flavor.