A Crescent-Ring Sandwich Is The Easiest Way To Feed A Crowd

It's summertime, and the hangouts are in full swing. Whether it's the new neighbor's cookout, pool parties at your house, or barbecues every other week, no matter what you're doing and where you're going, you're likely to find yourself stretching thin on crowd-feeding ideas. But fear not, we have the perfect way to feed a gaggle of hungry people: Crescent-ring sandwiches.

Let's start with the basics: To make this platter, first prepare a baking sheet or dish by spraying it with oil or lining with parchment paper (or both), then open a can of crescent rolls. Next, lay out one slice, with the flat side toward the middle of the pan and the pointy side toward the edge of the pan. Then, lay another slice slightly overlapping the first, in the same orientation, but turned a little to start forming a curve. Continue this way until you have a circle in the middle and a star-like shape made from the crescent rolls. From here, fill with whatever toppings you like, roll up each slice, and bake according to the can.

This method is great for both casual snacking and a meal, and can be customized to feed picky and adventurous eaters alike. You can double or triple your filling and make as many of these as you want or need; it's perfect for up-or-down-scaling a recipe for a crowd. This technique also, depending on filling, doesn't require too much preparation. Simply make the filling, assemble, cook, and share.