Rice Paper Is Your Secret For Easy Breakfast Rolls On The Go
When you've got a busy day ahead, you don't have time to make pancakes or an omelet for breakfast. Instead, it's the quick, easy, and on-the-go ones that can be a real lifesaver. Sandwiches and wraps may be the first things that come to mind, but breakfast rolls are worth considering. They're not too complicated, especially when you're using rice paper. Requiring a two-step preparation that only takes a few seconds, this secret ingredient is the shortcut that will get you out the door in no time.
If you're more familiar with breakfast rolls made from dough, stuffed with savory fillings, and baked, keep in mind that rice paper breakfast rolls are entirely different. They're not redolent with that buttery richness of pastry fresh from the oven. With rice paper as the main ingredient, they're more similar to spring rolls, with a light freshness highlighting the natural ingredients instead. They're soft and sticky with a chewy bite — a unique combination that makes eating surprisingly fun. No need to worry about a lackluster or tasteless dish either, because the rice paper allows the main ingredients to shine even more. Have fun with the fillings to your heart's content and end up with a balanced, flavorful breakfast. Whether you like it sweet or savory, it's all possible.
The fillings and dipping sauce add flavors
The fillings can be as simple or elaborate as you want. True to the breakfast spirit, staples such as eggs, avocados, bacon, sausage, cheese, mushrooms, and vegetables can all be included. Additionally, you can make a small portion of hash browns or scrambled eggs for a 2-in-1 breakfast treat. On the sweeter end are fruits, particularly summer or tropical fruits like mangoes, kiwi, strawberries, and coconut flesh used in conjunction with sticky rice or amaranth (a Mexican crop often used in baked goods) and melted chocolate for dipping.
Once you have prepared the fillings, lay them neatly in the center of the soaked rice paper. Then, tightly fold all four edges into the center until the rolls are as desired. If one piece of rice paper seems too flimsy and breakable, you can also wrap it again in another layer. Stop here if you're satisfied with the rolls' freshness, but those who like a crispy exterior and a more pronounced savory taste can also air-fry or deep-fry these rolls.
One last thing — the dipping sauce. This is the key ingredient that will bring everything together. Taking inspiration from Thai cuisine, peanut sauce is a foolproof companion for all kinds of filling. Want something lighter? Greek yogurt or mayonnaise or a mix of both with some lime juice and garlic would work. You can also use soy sauce for an umami punch, or perhaps hot sauce for a bit of heat.