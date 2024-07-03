Rice Paper Is Your Secret For Easy Breakfast Rolls On The Go

The fillings can be as simple or elaborate as you want. True to the breakfast spirit, staples such as eggs, avocados, bacon, sausage, cheese, mushrooms, and vegetables can all be included. Additionally, you can make a small portion of hash browns or scrambled eggs for a 2-in-1 breakfast treat. On the sweeter end are fruits, particularly summer or tropical fruits like mangoes, kiwi, strawberries, and coconut flesh used in conjunction with sticky rice or amaranth (a Mexican crop often used in baked goods) and melted chocolate for dipping.

Once you have prepared the fillings, lay them neatly in the center of the soaked rice paper. Then, tightly fold all four edges into the center until the rolls are as desired. If one piece of rice paper seems too flimsy and breakable, you can also wrap it again in another layer. Stop here if you're satisfied with the rolls' freshness, but those who like a crispy exterior and a more pronounced savory taste can also air-fry or deep-fry these rolls.

One last thing — the dipping sauce. This is the key ingredient that will bring everything together. Taking inspiration from Thai cuisine, peanut sauce is a foolproof companion for all kinds of filling. Want something lighter? Greek yogurt or mayonnaise or a mix of both with some lime juice and garlic would work. You can also use soy sauce for an umami punch, or perhaps hot sauce for a bit of heat.