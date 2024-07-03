For The Absolute Best Summer Spritz, Look No Further Than Boba

Even classic cocktails need the occasional makeover. While we won't deny that timeless tipples are iconic for a reason, they can still be improved. In fact, they can even serve as a blueprint for creative spin-offs, such is the case for a tried-and-true Aperol Spritz. Of the many variations to come from the vibrant and summery cocktail, there's one way to revamp up a spritz that may have yet to cross your mind, and that's by lacing it with boba pearls.

Any drink that boasts beads of chewy tapioca falls into the boba beverage category. Often stored in syrup, the pearls don't offer much flavor beyond a delicate sweetness. This neutrality allows them to contrast nicely with the boldness of a spritz, and juice-filled popping varieties can even impart extra flavor. Flavor aside, the biggest advantage of incorporating boba into a cocktail is what they can do for texture. When added to an effervescent spritz, their soft chewiness provides textural variety, increasing complexity.

As if you needed more reasons to incorporate boba pearls into your favorite cocktails, tapioca beads can also enhance aesthetics. No matter the spritz, they're able to contribute a dark and daring pop of color. As a result, the pearls can add to the playfulness and whimsy of a summery spritz, leading to a truly memorable sip.