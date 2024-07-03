The Most Expensive Bottle Of Balvenie Single Malt Scotch Is Aged 60 Years

The Balvenie Sixty is aptly named. This single malt whisky has been barrel-aged in the Scottish Highlands for 60 years, and if you'd like to acquire a bottle for yourself, count on dropping six figures to do so. When the rare whisky was first released in 2022, bottles were sold for $145,000. The Balvenie Sixty is the distillery's oldest release to date.

Originally poured into a single European Hogshead cask in 1962, the date marks the year master distiller David C. Stewart began working at the distillery. In his time at Balvenie, Stewart's list of accomplishments includes The Balvenie DoubleWood 12-Year-Old and the idea to age whisky in separate casks. Before this double-maturation process, no commercial whisky had been made in this way. Stewart also helped design the Glencairn glass that has cemented itself in whisky-tasting experiences. His impact on the industry earned him recognition as a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE).

As a symbolic passing of the torch, bottles of Balvenie Sixty have signatures of both Stewart and Kelsey McKechnie, the distiller who followed Stewart. The packaging is almost as special as the whisky, as bottles are placed inside engraved layered glass lined with gold and brass embellishments. These bottles are ones to add to a collectors' showcase and sipped slowly by anyone lucky enough to sample it.