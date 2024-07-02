Here's Why Your Tongue Stings From Eating Kiwi

No matter what time of year it is, there's nothing quite as refreshing as a big bowl of colorful fruit salad. Depending on which juicy flavors you marry together, this medley can aid with digestion, boost energy levels, and pack your diet with various vitamins and antioxidants. But, even with all this goodness, the dish can still sometimes leave you with a bad taste in your mouth — or rather, a bad feeling.

When some of us eat certain varieties of fruit — such as kiwi, one of the most well-known offenders — we experience something like a tingling sensation on our tongue, lips, and even into the throat. This can be a bit disconcerting, to say the least. But it could just be the enzymes at work. Kiwifruits — namely the green variety — contain the proteolytic enzyme actinidin, which exists as a protective response for the fruit. It also works to digest proteins in the human body, and unfortunately, our mouths are more sensitive to its effects than other organs in the digestive tract.

Other fruits that contain similar kinds of enzymes are pineapples, mangos, and papaya. In some cases, the prickliness may be caused by oral allergy syndrome (OAS). This ailment, also known as pollen-food allergy syndrome, occurs when our immune system mistakes the proteins and other properties in foods like fruits and vegetables for pollen, causing symptoms like mild swelling, a scratchy throat, and an itchy mouth.