Why You Should Always Mix Fresh Wild Greens With Domestic Varieties

In addition to being rich in vitamins, nutrients, and antioxidants, leafy green vegetables make a tasty accompaniment to various entrees or even on their own. Whether those greens are tossed as a light salad, cooked into a soup, or sauteed on the stovetop, there are many fun ways to mix more greens into your diet. For example, a simple recipe of dandelion greens is an excellent and earthy amuse bouche. One thing to keep in mind when cooking with wild greens is that their flavors are much more potent and they should always be mixed together with domestic greens to cut this intensity and maintain a delicate and delicious balance. You should also take care to know the source of your wild greens to ensure they are safe to consume as some varieties are toxic.

There are so many different types of safe and healthy greens — both wild and domestic — with a number of wonderful applications in the kitchen. Examples of wild greens include lambsquarters, amaranth, sorrel, watercress, and nettle, most of which can be eaten raw, save for the nettle. You'll often find wild greens such as sorrel or watercress at your local grocery store, which makes verifying the safety and source of your greens much easier. Taking a 1:1, pound-to-pound ratio of wild and domestic greens, seasoning them with spices and aromatics, and cooking them in a broth is a simple way to prepare a dish packed with an even mix of flavor.