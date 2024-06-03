Steam Kale In Broth To Bring Out The Savory Flavors

Kale comes in many different forms with varying textures and tastes. Generally speaking, kale is a leafy and usually green vegetable that is packed with vitamins and nutrients. It is also commonly referred to as a "superfood". The taste of kale is mostly earthy and often bitter; however, an excellent method for inspiring a more enjoyable flavor is by steaming kale and replacing the water used to steam it with a rich, savory broth.

It is ideal to steam kale – among many other foods you should be steaming — in order to retain its nutrients. Steaming kale takes the vegetable from its raw state and tough texture, and transforms it into a delicate and considerably more palatable softened green. The introduction of broth as the steaming element seasons the kale by infusing flavor into the bitter vegetable and making it taste better. Pairing a lean protein along with kale steamed in broth will provide complementary flavors, particularly if the broth and protein match. For example, try serving kale steamed in chicken broth as a side dish to a roasted chicken.