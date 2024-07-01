The 2-Layered Frozen Drink You Need For Cooling Off This Summer

To accompany a slew of refreshing summer salad recipes and your favorite BBQ grilled goodies, the perfect frozen drink is one teeming with style and taste. Tossing a handful of basic ingredients into a blender, you can create a dual-layered cocktail that's bursting with tropical flavor and can be customized to fit all taste preferences. The frozen lava flow cocktail, created by Tasting Table recipe developer Tanika Douglas, is a sippably fruity and photo-worthy beverage that's sure to be the hit of any summertime gathering.

Starting with the general taste profile, this drink is, ostensibly, a mix between a banana colada and a strawberry daiquiri. The four main fruit ingredients are bananas, coconuts, pineapples, and strawberries to which you'll be adding a generous helping of light rum. Some variations recommend a coconut rum like Malibu, but it's entirely your choice. Using frozen fruits in your base will give the drink a slightly thicker, smoothie-like texture and keep everything nice and cool. Almost as much fun as drinking it is the part where you pour each layer into a tall glass, creating the lava-like visual.