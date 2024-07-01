Not Sure What To Do With Your Leftover Wine? Try Turning It Into Jelly

Whether you uncork too many bottles during a get-together or can't finish a magnum before it turns flavorless, there's no reason to let wine go to waste. While you could reserve it for poaching or pan sauces, a sweeter solution to tackle leftover wine is to transform it into jelly. Easy to make and enjoyable to eat, wine jelly is even a fabulous way to revamp bottles that aren't to your liking. So, save yourself the sorrows of ever pouring wine down the drain and whip up a wine jelly, instead.

Wine jellies can be made with just a handful of ingredients. As a general guideline, for every bottle (equivalent to about 3 ½ cups of wine) used, recipes should also include ½ cup of lemon juice, 2 ounces of packaged pectin, and 4 ½ cups of sugar. Naturally, these amounts may need to be adjusted based on the quantity of wine that's leftover — modest amounts might even be better as a supporting ingredient to jazz up jams and preserves.

In any case, crafting a sensational wine jelly is effortless. Start by adding the wine, lemon juice, and pectin to a pot to boil, before sprinkling in the sugar. Stir constantly to prevent scorching as the mixture bubbles away. After about a minute of boiling, the viscous jelly can be pulled from the burner and any foam that's accumulated can be removed all before ladling the confection into jars. Following a brief water bath, the jelly is ready to enjoy.