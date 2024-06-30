Elevate Mexican Rice With The Help Of Roasted Tomatoes

You can cook the tomatoes for your rice a few different ways, depending on how much time you have. The more flavorful method is slow roasting in an oven, because that will drive off the most moisture. At 300 F, halved peeled tomatoes will take around an hour to fully cook down, but you can increase the temperature to 450 F and roast them in as little as a half an hour. If you want to go quicker, you can opt for a broiler, or cook your tomatoes on the stovetop in a pan. Both these methods will start to char the tomatoes and cook them in under five minutes, but won't produce as deep a flavor all the way through.

Once your tomatoes are roasted, they can be blended and added to rice that has been toasted beforehand in the same amount called for in your recipe. Instead of just being a lightly red-tinted recipe that still tastes mostly plain, your Mexican rice will actually taste of tomatoes, and their sweetness will also help bring out the other flavors, as well. Combine that with some of the other tips we have for making Mexican rice and you'll be astounded at how much better the result can be with the exact same basic ingredients. You might just end up being the one with Mexican rice that makes other people ask: How did they make this?